Contrasting Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -18.75 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 170.00%.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.