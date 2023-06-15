Contrasting Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Superior Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.06 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 37.95

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Superior Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Superior Plus has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 79.95%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Dividends

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Superior Plus beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. The company is also involved in overseas resource development and investment, and energy supply activities; city gas and LNG sales business household, commercial and industrial use, as well as use for power generation and other purposes; and electric power business. In addition, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

