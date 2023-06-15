Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head-To-Head Review

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $4.54, suggesting a potential upside of 1,129.19%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% HeartCore Enterprises -21.06% -37.52% -19.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.48 -$32.50 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 3.57 -$6.68 million ($0.18) -8.39

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats HeartCore Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.