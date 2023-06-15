CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler Sells 24,670 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CoStar Group Stock Up 1.0 %
CSGP opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Featured Stories
