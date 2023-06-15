Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

NYSE:COTY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after acquiring an additional 599,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

