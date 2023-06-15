CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 204,306 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,306 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

