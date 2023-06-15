CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 17,739 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average is $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

