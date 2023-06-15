CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

