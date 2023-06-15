CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 10,279 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.