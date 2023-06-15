CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 11,653 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

