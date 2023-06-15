CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.