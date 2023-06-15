CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.