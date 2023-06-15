CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

