CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $399.45 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

