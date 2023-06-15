Critical Contrast: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) vs. Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Gerresheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Gerresheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50 Gerresheimer 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gerresheimer has a consensus target price of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Gerresheimer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gerresheimer is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gerresheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Gerresheimer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 82.65 Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 42.42

Gerresheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gerresheimer beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery, and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Other. The Other segment includes New Zealand, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

