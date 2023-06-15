Critical Survey: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Merchants pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.18%. American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46% American National Bankshares 28.71% 10.72% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $712.95 million 2.39 $222.09 million $3.97 7.20 American National Bankshares $114.81 million 2.79 $34.43 million $3.25 9.26

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats American National Bankshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

