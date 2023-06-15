Critical Survey: Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) versus The Competition

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 378 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Novozymes A/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.97 Novozymes A/S Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 21.92

Novozymes A/S’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

