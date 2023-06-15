Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

