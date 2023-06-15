CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $153.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.86, a PEG ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

