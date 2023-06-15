CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

CUBE stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

