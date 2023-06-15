CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %
CUBE stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
