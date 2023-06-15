Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $557.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

