Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

