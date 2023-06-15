Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $112.71 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,119 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $112,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

