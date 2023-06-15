Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253,214 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of 3M worth $75,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

