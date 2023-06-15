Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 813,805 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,960,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813,805 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $127,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

