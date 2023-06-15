Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

