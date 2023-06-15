Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.55. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.