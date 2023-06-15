Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.76 on Monday. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.94.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.