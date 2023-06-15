Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.76 on Monday. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Curis by 656.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

