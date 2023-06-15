Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.78

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.78 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.45 ($0.63), with a volume of 26622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Currys Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.85. The company has a market capitalization of £574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £109,581.29 ($137,113.73). 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

