Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

