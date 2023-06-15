CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

