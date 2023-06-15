Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

