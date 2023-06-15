Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

