Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $47.71 Average PT from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $43.41 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after purchasing an additional 153,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

