Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

