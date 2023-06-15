Davidson Trust Co. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

