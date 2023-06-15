Davidson Trust Co. Invests $217,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after buying an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average of $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $271.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

