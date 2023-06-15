Davidson Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

