Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.