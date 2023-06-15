Davidson Trust Co. Sells 721 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

