Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) is one of 952 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Day One Biopharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$142.18 million -5.91 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $8.81 billion $213.27 million -4.47

Analyst Recommendations

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 4408 15556 40582 733 2.61

Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 240.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.41%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -45.26% -43.01% Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,086.83% -866.47% -37.10%

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

