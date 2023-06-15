Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $506.79 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $512.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.