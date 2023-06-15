DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$849,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.46.

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

