DeepOnion Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $584,096.04 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00106023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00034388 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,254 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.