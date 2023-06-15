Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 172,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 145,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a market cap of C$12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.37.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

