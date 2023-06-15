Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 3.1%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 2,676,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,116,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,814,080,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

