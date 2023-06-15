Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Buy

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

