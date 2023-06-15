Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Diageo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Diageo by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

DEO opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.