DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

