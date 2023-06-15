Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

DCOM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.