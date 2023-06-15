Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

